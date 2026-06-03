Zellers coming back to Windsor’s Tecumseh Mall

Zellers is coming back to Windsor.

The company has announced it’s opening a new location at Tecumseh Mall.

In a release, the company says it’s “accelerating its national comeback with the announcement of its initial Ontario rollout, confirming two new store openings in Toronto’s North York neighbourhood and Tecumseh Mall in Windsor.”

Check out counter at the new Zellers store in Edmonton on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Check out counter at the new Zellers store in Edmonton on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson (JASON FRANSON)

The Tecumseh Mall location is expected to open in July, but an exact date has not been announced.

According to the release, the company says “the expansion builds on strong momentum following the brand’s successful first store opening at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton in October 2025, which exceeded expectations and reinforced demand for Zellers’ return.”

Zellers says for each new store opening, it will introduce a series of nostalgic in-store moments and surprises designed to celebrate the brand’s legacy.

(Noovo Info)

The new Ontario stores will include apparel, accessories, home, and seasonal items, along with several new offerings in response to customer demands such as toys and food.

Tecumseh Mall’s General Manager Katarina Taylor says, “We are excited and nostalgic to welcome the Zellers brand back to Tecumseh Mall, marking a great new chapter for both our property and the greater Windsor community.”

She says, “Our shoppers have always remembered the brand fondly, so this reopening is a genuinely meaningful moment for everyone involved.

Zellers was previously located at the mall but closed in early 2013.