Zehrs is once again teaming up with Transit Windsor to provide free shuttle service to and from this year's Ford Fireworks.

It's the 15th year local Zehrs stores have sponsored the free rides.

Buses will depart from Devonshire Mall starting at 6 p.m. and riders will be dropped off near the former Windsor Arena.

Transit Windsor Acting Executive Director Stephan Habrun says following the fireworks, return shuttles to the mall will operate until midnight.

He says typically 10,000 to 12,000 people use the service after 6 p.m. on fireworks night.

"We're looking forward to it again," he says. "It's all hands on deck event for all staff at Transit Windsor and it's a great day for everyone."

Habrun says if you're using the free shuttle service, give yourself some extra travel time on the way down to Devonshire Mall.

"We have worked with city staff in regards of timing of lights and trying to get through that area," says Habrun. "We all know it's congested right now with construction but Devonshire Mall is still the best place to provide that quick trip downtown."

He says Zehrs is a great partner.

"We wouldn't be able to provide this service without them," he says. "So they're integral to helping us provide this service for the whole community."

Zehrs is providing around $15,000 for the free service.

Habrun says regular Transit Windsor bus service will also be free across the community on fireworks night starting at 6 p.m.

This year's Ford Fireworks take place on Monday, June 23.