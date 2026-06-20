Zehrs continues shuttle service sponsorship with Transit Windsor

Zehrs is once again sponsoring shuttle service to this year's Ford Fireworks.

A 16-year partnership between Zehrs and Transit Windsor continues.

Zehrs is once again sponsoring free shuttle service to the Ford Fireworks on Monday, June 22.

The free rides begin at 6 p.m. from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off location near City Hall.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says the partnership is great for the community.

“Thanks to Zehrs and all the work that they do, it means people get to come to the fireworks for free on Transit Windsor, which is great,” says Agostino. “It’s a 16-year tradition; hopefully it’s going to be a 600-year tradition because it’s one of our biggest nights of the year downtown.”

He feels fireworks night is on the Mount Rushmore of events for the city.

“The fact that the community could come down there on Transit Windsor free of charge, get the kids in there, come downtown, have a great time, enjoy a great show, come early, go to the restaurants, get something to eat, and enjoy the beautiful waterfront—it really is a spectacle to see the fireworks show and then get home safely back on Transit Windsor for free,” he says.

AM800-News-Zehrs-Fireworks-2-June-2026 A Transit Windsor bus is parked in front of the Zehrs store on Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway, June 19, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Agostino says the fireworks night brings the community to the riverfront.

“It gives an opportunity for everyone to see, especially all the naysayers that haven’t been downtown in years that are always critical of downtown; when they come downtown this year, they’re going to see a difference,” says Agostino. “They’re going to see a cleaner downtown, they’re going to see a safer downtown, and they’re going to see a busier downtown.”

Zehrs is providing just under $20,000 for the free service.

The city says in past years, between 5,000 and 6,500 people have used the shuttle service.

Transit Windsor is also offering free bus service across the city to riders on fireworks night, also starting at 6 p.m.