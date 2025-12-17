YQGgreen members are giving back to the community.

They have donated bags and boxes of winter gear to the Downtown Mission and the Windsor Youth Centre.

YQGgreen founder Elizabeth Elias-Hernandez says it's the third year the organization has done a holiday campaign.

She says members have also raised funds and collected toys for Sparky's Toy Drive and last year did a canned food drive.

Elias-Hernandez says mittens, gloves, scarves, and toques were donated.

"You don't have to buy something new; you probably have like 10 scarves in your drawer, come and donate some instead of collecting dust and help for those in need," says Elias-Hernandez.

She says it breaks her heart to see someone out cold.

Elias-Hernandez says it means a lot to her for the community to support the campaign.

"I know the economy is really bad and people don't have a lot of money to give this year, but I'm sure a mitten or hat—if anybody could get one of these items, it's sort of a small thing but helps for those people in need," says Elias-Hernandez.

She says the local community continues to donate.

"Very giving community, I'm so blessed," she says. "I get goosebumps every time I talk about how Windsor-Essex is a really giving community."

Elias-Hernandez says about 20 companies/organizations donated to this year's campaign.

They met Wednesday morning at Hampton Inn & Suites on Huron Church Road to drop off the donations and meet with the Downtown Mission and Windsor Youth Centre.

YQGgreen is a collaborative network of local organizations dedicated to sustainability and community well-being.