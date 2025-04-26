The #YQG Togetherfest returns for their second year.

The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) and the Rotary Club of Windsor-WIDE, as well as the University of Windsor to bring a multi-cultural and inclusive event to the local community.

This year the event will kick-off the spring season with a "Staycation" opportunity, running Saturday and Sunday at the University of Windsor's Toldo Lancer Centre. This is a one stop shop with over 50 vendors and dozens of entertainers.

#YQG Togetherfest will host a variety of accessible opportunities for all ages and backgrounds inclusive of diverse entertainment, crafts, artisans, traditional foods, educational and health care supports, a games zone, UWindsor Programs and other family friendly activities.

Janet Kelly, member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-WIDE and co-chair of the #YQG Togetherfest, says the focus of this event is to bring people together.

"To create as much diversity in the program that we're putting together, and to include as many of the communities resources, organizations, agencies, entertainers, and all the people who represent the community that we think the people who live here should know a little bit more about."

She says there will be vendors for everyone.

"And also a lot of local artisans who want to share their skills, and that's great. We also have continuous entertainment every half our, it's all local entertainment. Everything from singers, musicians, we have a samba band this year, we of course have the Border City Barkers Dog Show both days."

Kelly says they're hoping for a great turnout.

"But I think that people are noticing our lawn signs, and our posters around the city, and we're hoping that more people will come. It's also better timing, we were last March Break last year and the weather wasn't wonderful. We're hearing that it's going to be a great weekend, so we're just hoping people will take the opportunity to come and drop in and visit us."

Some of the vendors involved include Children's First, Army Reserve, CMHA WECB - Youth Hub, House of Sophrosyne, Multicultural Council, Safety Village, Windsor Police, among many more.

Tickets are $5 per person, and children under the age of five are free. Free parking will also be provided.

The Toldo Lancer Centre is located at 2555 College Avenue. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on April 26 and 27.