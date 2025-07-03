An ongoing TikTok challenge has landed two youths in LaSalle in hot water.

Police were called to a home in the 4100 block of St. Clair Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Canada Day for a report of a damaged front door.

Investigators determined that the occurrence stemmed from an ongoing TikTok challenge where participants kicking residential front doors and then fleeing the area.

A group of youths were located by officers in the area, resulting in a 15-year-old and 16-year-old youth arrested for mischief.

The suspects cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.