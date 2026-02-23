Mental health and basic health supports at three local high schools are proving to be successful.

In August 2025, the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB), the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB), the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) announced they would be providing a range of health services to three local high schools.

The Youth Mobile Clinic (YMC) is offered at F.J. Brennan, Assumption College, and Cardinal Carter, and provides a range of supports such as access to minor wound care, vaccine support, in-person mental health supports, connections to primary care, among more.

The clinic sees social workers and a registered practical nurse stationed right at the school to provide students access to care.

Since launching in September to students, the YMC team has participated in 127 mobile wellness clinics, 69 students were successfully attached to primary care, 767 individuals were engaged through group sessions and outreach, and the Regional Children's Centre at Hôtel-Dieu provided 166 incidences of mental health services.

Patrick Kolowicz, Director of Regional Children's Centre at Hôtel-Dieu, says based on data from the health unit, the need is there.

"Locally we know that 16.6 per cent of students report struggling with mental or emotional health, 23 per cent of students Grade 9 to 12 felt depressed most of the days. And 37 per cent of individuals felt anxious or on edge most days, 14.7 per cent considered attempting suicide."

Kolowicz says students are utilizing this service.

"What we would say is that the volumes are continuing to increase as trust and relationships are built within the school communities. And then also importantly, students are returning for care - suggesting that the model feels safe for them, accessible, and responsive."

Nicole Sbrocca, CEO of CMHA-WECB, says the team is very flexible to assist those in need.

"So if there is a call from another school, or a need, or virtual care that is required, the team is at the ready to be able to respond... which is a really innovative aspect of what's happening here."

Sbrocca says there is an ongoing evaluation of the program with WECHU as they look for permanent funding.

"We're going to be surveying, collecting data, and the intention is very much to use this data, and this comprehensive evaluation to flush out and sus out the efficacy of this model. And our hope is that it demonstrates what we anecdotally know and see, is that this model is evidence informed, and it's solid practice within our schools."

The Youth Mobile Clinic team alternates between the three schools each week.

The initiative is funded by Ontario Health's Locally Driven Collaborative Projects program fund, which flows through the Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

CMHA receives approximately $900,000 annually through this program fund for this initiative. This is still considered a pilot project at this time, and the initiative has two more years of funding.