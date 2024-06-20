A minor injury is being reported after a man assaulted a youth in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to King Street East in Chatham Wednesday night for an assault.



According to police, a youth was riding a scooter through a parking lot, when a man began to yell at the youth.



Police say the man picked up a piece of wood and threw it at the youth, causing a minor injury.



Investigators say the man was located a short distance away and was arrested.



Police also learned the man was bound by release conditions, prohibiting him from being outside during that time and possessing any weapons.



A 50-year-old Chatham man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

