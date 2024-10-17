An investigation into a threatening message at a LaSalle high school has wrapped up.

LaSalle Police state they have identified the youth responsible for writing the message in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School.

Police were made aware of the message on Wednesday afternoon which read "School Shooting October 18".

Police say the youth has taken responsibility and will be held accountable for their actions.

In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, further details on the investigation will not be released to protect the identities of those involved.

There will continue to be a visible police presence at the high school as a precautionary measure.

LaSalle Police state that making or sharing threats of any kind is unacceptable.