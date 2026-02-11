Windsor police have arrested a youth in connection to a vehicle theft in the city's east end.

Last Thursday morning, officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a restaurant parking lot in the 3000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The suspect, described as wearing a black balaclava, is accused of entering an unoccupied Ford Fusion that had been left running with the keys inside and fleeing with it.

Officers located and recovered the vehicle later that evening in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

Police say during a search of the vehicle, a .38-calibre bullet was discovered.

On Saturday Feb. 7, the suspect was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

The 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with: