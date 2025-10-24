Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series.

The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the Blue Jays' system this year before making a name for himself in the major leagues, will now be tasked with shutting down Shohei Ohtani and the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yesavage is 2-1 with a 4.20 earned-run average and 22 strikeouts in three post-season starts.

Left-hander Blake Snell goes for Los Angeles, looking to improve on his 3-0 post-season record.

The Blue Jays bring a relentless offence into the series, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The star first-baseman is hitting .442 in the post-season with six homers and 12 runs batted in.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at Toronto's Rogers Centre.