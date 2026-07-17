‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Heated Rivalry’ actor cast in Netflix adaptation of ‘This Summer Will Be Different’

Heated Rivalry star Sophie Nelisse poses in downtown Montreal on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The Netflix adaptation of Carley Fortune’s best-selling novel “This Summer Will Be Different” now has a star.

Montreal-born actor Sophie Nélisse has been cast as Lucy in the 10-episode series.

“Follow Lucy’s sun-soaked romance on Prince Edward Island as she falls for her best friend’s brother,” reads Thursday’s announcement from Netflix.

The streaming service ordered the series earlier this year based on Fortune’s romance novel.

Netflix says the show will be shot on P.E.I. and in Toronto.

Nélisse is perhaps best known for playing Shauna Shipman in the Showtime series “Yellowjackets.”

She also played actress Rose Landry on Crave’s hit romance series “Heated Rivalry,” which is based on the “Game Changers” novels by Nova Scotia author Rachel Reid.

Nélisse won a Canadian Screen Award for best supporting performer for her role as Landry. She was also presented with the Radius Award, which recognizes individuals whose work contributes to Canada’s global reputation.

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