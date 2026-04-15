Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for Windsor-Essex.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to toonie-sized hail.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm is located 30 kilometres southwest of Amherstburg and is moving northeast at 70 km/h.

The weather service warns of wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and that damage to roofs, fences, soft shelters, or trees is likely. Large hail may cause significant damage and injury.

Amherstburg, Harrow, McGregor, Maidstone, Essex, and Cottam are covered by the warning.

Everyone is advised to take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind, or rain.