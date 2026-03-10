Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for Windsor-Essex due to heavy rainfall in the forecast.

The weather service says that rain, heavy at times, is expected tonight and into Wednesday.

The saturated or frozen ground will have little ability to absorb this rainfall, which could be as much as 20 to 40 mm. Higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says that a series of low-pressure systems will lead to significant rainfall across parts of southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex.

The colour-coded, tiered weather alert system means the following:

Yellow: Hazardous weather may cause damage, disruption, or health impacts.

Orange: Severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruption, or health impacts.

Red: Very dangerous and possibly life-threatening weather will cause extreme damage and disruption.