Yellow heat warning in place for Windsor-Essex

Get ready for another heat wave.

Environment Canada is continuing a yellow heat warning as the mercury is expected to rise to 33 Celsius today and 37 on Tuesday but will feel much hotter when the humidex is factored in.

Severe weather meteorologist Geoff Coulson says expect the heat to stay until at least Wednesday, possibly into Thursday.

He says forecasters have been tracking this ‘heat dome’ for the last few days.

“Pretty much right across southern and eastern Ontario, daytime highs expected to get into the mid- to high 30s as we get into Tuesday, and not much relief overnight with those overnight temperatures staying in the low 20s with humidex readings still making it feel like low 30s,” he says.

Coulson says Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week.

“We’re forecasting a high of 37 degrees, which, if it comes to pass, would be the warmest day of the summer so far, beating out Canada Day, where we got up to 36 degrees,” says Coulson.

AM800-NEWS-City-of-Windsor-splash-pad-1.3948606 Child playing at a City of Windsor splash pad. ((Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor via Facebook))

He doesn’t expect the yellow heat warning will be upgraded to an orange warning.

“I think because folks are a little bit more climatized to the heat right now, we’re not necessarily getting the string of temperatures that were as high as we got earlier this month,” says Coulson. “It’s likely at this point it will stay a yellow warning, but this is a situation forecasters will be watching closely.”

Coulson says the current record for July 14 was set in 1995 when the temperature hit 38.3 degrees Celsius.

As it stands right now, he says the most unsettled day of the week is Friday, with some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity across southwestern Ontario with some lingering activity into the weekend.