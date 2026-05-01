Environment Canada has issued a yellow advisory for Windsor-Essex due to frost in the forecast.

The weather service says patchy frost is expected Friday night as temperatures drop to near or below freezing.

Patchy frost is also likely again Saturday night for some areas that remain clear.

The forecast calls for a low of 0°C with frost Friday night, a low of 0°C Saturday night, but rising to a low of 7°C Sunday night.

Warning Preparedness meteorologist Barbara Lapido says the main temperature is going to be close or slightly below zero.

"That is why the frost warning is sent," Lapido said. "For people to know, especially those who have crops, plants or frost-sensitive, so they can prepare, maybe cover the plants or be ready for that possible frost forming in the grass."

She says the advisory could be in place for the next two days.

"If you have any plant outside that is sensitive to frost, to cover the plants," she says. "That is the main idea for this message."

Lapido says Windsor-Essex is below its seasonal average temperature for this time of year.

"The seasonal average for this time of year is between 5°C and 6°C, around that," says Lapido "It is below seasonal; that's why we have this message, it is going to be colder than usual."

Frost may cause damage to plants, trees, and crops.

People are advised to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.