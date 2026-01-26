A cold warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada issued the warning Monday afternoon for bitterly cold conditions expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The warning calls for wind chill values of minus 25 to minus 30 degree Celsius, with brisk winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

A reminder that risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.