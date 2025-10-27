A commemorative Remembrance Day-themed sidewalk marking has been installed outside the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 in Riverside.

The artwork serves as a lasting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who served and continue to serve Canada.

Legion branches and city's across the country are installing their own commemorative crosswalks, however, because of traffic along Wyandotte Street East, Ron Marshall, first vice-president, Legion Branch 255, said they came up with the idea of a sidewalk tribute instead.

"It'll be a year-long remembrance that people can always understand why we are Canada, the guy's that fought for us, the veterans, and our current military. It's all about remembrance," said Marshall.

Installation was completed in partnership with the City of Windsor, Branch 255, and councillors Jo Anne Gignac and Gary Kaschak, who each contributed ward funds.

Marshall said the sidewalk tribute is receiving positive feedback from the community on social media.

"All of the comments that are coming in are all so positive, and people are loving it and they're talking about doing it more across Canada. That was the message and it's getting across that people want more of it and they want to keep it year-round," he said.

The installation is a companion piece to the Veterans Banners Project also on display on street poles in the Olde Riverside section of Wyandotte Street, courtesy of Branch 255, The Olde Riverside Town Centre BIA, and ENWIN.

Marshall also said the 2025 Poppy Campaign begins Friday Oct. 31.

"That's when we go out and distribute poppies, so I encourage everyone to grab a poppy and when you grab that poppy, you can remember. Whether it's personal or you can just remember why we are here," Marshall said.

Marshall expected details of an official sidewalk unveiling ceremony to be released in the coming days.