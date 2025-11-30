Yard waste collection has been extended in Tecumseh due to the warmer fall weather, which has prolonged leaves falling from trees.

Collection has been extended until Dec. 1.

Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti brought forward a motion at Tuesday night's council meeting after hearing from residents.

"With the milder fall weather, there's still considerable leaves on trees, and so residents were asking if we can extend it. This week with the wind, also with the colder temperature, it gives them that opportunity to extend it," said Bachetti.

He said the town previously extended yard waste collection in 2021 and 2022.

The additional week of pick up for 2025 was approved at a cost of $9,500 from the rate stabilization fund.

"We also talked about in future years if we can look at perhaps starting the yard waste [collection] later on in the spring so that if we do have these milder temperatures, maybe we can extend it a week or two into the month of December," said Bachetti.

Bachetti said the town provides a weekly robust service.

"If you look around in the county, it's one of the all-star programs I think that we're known for. People expect that and they look forward to continuing that on that basis so we just wanted to provide that service," he said.

Residents are reminded to put waste out for collection on Sunday night, as collection begins at 4 a.m. on Dec. 1. Waste in plastic bags won’t be collected.

Acceptable containers are paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes, or garbage cans.

