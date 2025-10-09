Local families in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving are in luck.

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association is once again giving away dozens of turkeys to families in need.

On Thursday, October 9, families can visit the Al Sabeel Restaurant on Wyandotte Street East at 3 p.m. to receive a turkey.

The BIA has been hosting this giveaway for a number of years as a way to give back.

Larry Horwitz, chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, says they want to give back.

"We know people are going through difficult times, and challenges with the price of food today, and everything, so we want to give back. We want to help the people in the community, and make things special for the holiday's."

He says there will be dozens of turkeys available.

"We expect about 150 plus, it's usually in that range. And they go pretty quick, so we hope it's going to be a huge success... it always it."

Horwitz says the community has been very kind to the BIA.

"All the businesses along Wyandotte, and we really enjoy this time of year, and giving back. And the smiles it brings to families faces when they receive their turkey... it's just beautiful. I think it's something really special."

There is a limit of one turkey per family.

Al Sabeel Restaurant is located at 1129 Wyandotte Street East.