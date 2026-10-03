WSO’s Classical in the Concrete returns Saturday

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is bringing its Classical in the Concrete concert back to the Pelissier Street parking garage this Saturday.

The free event will feature works by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, along with a performance by Canadian composer Mari Alice Conrad.

WSO Audience & Resource Development Coordinator, Adriano Ciotoli, says the concert offers a unique way to experience classical music while drawing people downtown.

“This is the third year for Classical in the Concrete, which is a free Windsor Symphony Orchestra concert that happens in the Pelissier Street parking garage in downtown Windsor. Each show the previous two years have sold out very quickly. This is the third one. We’re anticipating a great crowd for it as well,” said Ciotoli.

Ciotoli says this year’s program includes a performance unlike anything audiences normally see.

“There will also be a piece from a Canadian composer Marie Alice Conrad, which is actually going to include as part of the musical act a Chrysler Pacifica as part of it,” he said.

Ciotoli says the setting creates an experience that stands out from a traditional concert hall.

“The juxtaposition of a beautiful classical piece being performed by an orchestra in something that is kind of attached to the history of the city of Windsor, the automotive industry, a parking garage, and seeing those two combined really is something special to take in,” said Ciotoli.

Tickets are free through the WSO website, but Ciotoli says space is limited.