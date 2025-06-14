The Vice President of Communications for the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) says negotiations will continue over the weekend, but that there needs to be realistic expectations at the table for a deal to be reached.

Aaron Lazarus says they're hopeful that a deal can be reached between the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU/CUPE 1750) and WSIB as the strike continues.

Harry Goslin, the President of OCEU, was in Windsor on Friday and joined local workers walking the picket line - stressing that while the two sides are much closer to a deal that wages and workload need to be addressed.

Lazarus says that WSIB has a proposal on the table looking to lift wages, and that the company has hired more employees over the last four years to help manage workload.

3,600 unionized workers, including 180 in Windsor, walked off the job on May 21, the first strike in the agency's 111-year history.

Lazarus says they've had a proposal put forward for better wages.

"Sees us move from having 60 per cent of our unionized members make $100,000 a year or more, to jump all the way up to 75 per cent making $100,000 or more - which I know is a lot but this is tough work, and I think that our team deserves it."

He says they have brought the workload down by 60 per cent since 2021.

"And we've got on the table a proposal to keep going further, faster, working with the union to do that. In terms of our employee well-being, we want people to bring their best selves to work everyday because that's how we improve results. So we have some of the best benefits going in Canada, including unlimited mental health benefits."

He says both sides continue to work with a mediator.

"I'm hopeful that we're going to be able to reach a fair and reasonable agreement, and we do that when people bring realistic expectations to the table. But this back and forth between us is interesting, but I think what's important for people in Windsor to know is if they get hurt on the job that WSIB is still here to help."

Lazarus confirmed that meetings will continue to be held over the weekend, but that there has been passive back and forth from both sides.

The WSIB provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people after a work-related injury or illness and is funded by premiums paid by Ontario businesses.