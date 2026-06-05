WRH launches job shadow program to inspire future healthcare workers

The hospital has launched its new Backstage Pass Job Shadow Program which offers individuals a behind-the-scenes look at careers in healthcare through a one-shift observational experience.

Windsor Regional Hospital is opening their doors to help inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The hospital has launched its new Backstage Pass Job Shadow Program which offers individuals a behind-the-scenes look at careers in healthcare through a one-shift observational experience.

This initiative is designed for anyone 16 and older, whether they’re students exploring future career paths or adults considering a change in profession.

The program began as a pilot project at the start of the 2025-26 school year and has already attracted more than 170 participants including 37 high school students, 112 post-secondary students, and 27 others.

Participants can shadow professionals in more than 30 clinical and non-clinical departments such as Diagnostic Imaging, Pharmacy, Laboratory Services, Cancer Care, Physiotherapy, and others.

Nicole Krywionek, Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President at Windsor Regional Hospital, says this program has been a great recruitment initiative.

“A lot of students were involved, but even some people who volunteer at the hospital have learned about the program and they have other jobs outside of it, or even other employees in the hospital that work in different departments have taken advantage of the program. So it’s really helped people understand and see the nuisances of some of the jobs.”

She says it’s been a very successful pilot program and they intend to continue it.

“It’s been very, very successful and the amount of people reaching out, we had 170 plus engagements so we have people waiting for placements even actively now. So this is something that we see continuing on into the future. There’s positive uptake from both the employees and the participants.”

Krywionek says it’s a great way for individuals to see what operations are like.

“This program provides a structured single-day observational experience that enables individuals from diverse backgrounds to gain meaningful exposure to healthcare careers in a safe and inclusive environment.”

The program comes at no cost to the hospital or the participants.

Hospital officials say strong feedback from both students and educators has prompted them to make the program a permanent offering.

The program will operate year-round, with weekday daytime shadowing opportunities available across the hospital’s participating departments.

Registrations are accepted and processed on an ongoing individual basis throughout the year.

More information can be found here.