A new fundraising campaign is being launched locally.

The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation and the Windsor Spitfires have launched Hockey Helps, a new school-based fundraising campaign in support of Hats On for Healthcare.

The Hats On For Healthcare campaign, now in its 17th year, has raised over $700,000 to date for hospital programs.

Youth sports teams and schools will be matched with Windsor Spitfires players to compete in friendly fundraising challenges to raise money. Every dollar raised supports critical hospital programs and patient care.

Individuals, schools, and businesses can "Score Big for Local Hospitals" by registering their teams on the official campaign portal.

Nick Welsh, Manager of Communications for the Windsor Spitfires, says they're happy to launch this new partnership.

"So this partnership brings together hockey, schools, and healthcare... fundraising through a shared goal, so supporting vital patient care and programs right here at Windsor Regional Hospital. And the Spitfires are proud to be a part of it again this year, with more of a bigger role this year than previous years."

He says the Spits will be working alongside the community.

"Our Hockey Helps initiative will match schools with Windsor Spitfires players to take part in friendly challenges in support of Hats On for Healthcare, so it's all about teamwork, leadership, and learning that small actions in this community can make a big difference."

Welsh says being a Spits player is about more than just hockey.

"It means being an even better person, giving back to our community, showing up for our community, and just understanding the impact you can have beyond the rink is super important to us as an organization, and to our players, and to the staff."

For 2026, the campaign goal is $100,000.

Hats On for Healthcare takes place from March 1 to 31, 2026.

The community is also encouraged to take part in Hat Day on March 11.