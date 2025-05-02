Windsor Regional Hospital continues to keep a close eye on measles cases locally.

During Thursday's Board of Directors meeting, it was stated that the hospital continues monitor the situation and are working closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Erie Shores Healthcare.

Measles cases locally have seen a sharp increase, with the Health Unit reporting a total of 73 cases in April compared to 43 confirmed cases in March.

Those who may have been exposed to measles are asked to contact the WECHU and monitor for symptoms of measles that may appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

However, Windsor Regional Hospital states those who are experiencing extreme symptoms that require medical attention are encouraged to visit the emergency department.

Karen Riddell, acting president and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital, says the hospital isn't seeing a high number of measles patients.

"We had one rule out case admitted on paediatrics and that's it, so our activity I think has been a little bit lower."

She says the Health Unit continues to update the confirmed cases.

"We're hoping things will start to slow down over the coming weeks as things settle, hopefully. But we still expect a few more weeks of transmission, there's still new exposure sites listed on their website."

Riddell says those who need medical attention due to measles symptoms are asked to visit the emergency department.

"We were only seeing cases really presenting there that had maybe associated signs and symptoms that needed treatment, for example respiratory symptoms, or dehydration, nausea, vomiting, things like that."

Those with measles, or experiencing measles symptoms who do need to visit the hospital for emergency care, or those who have a scheduled procedure, are asked to contact the appropriate department ahead of time.

In mid-March, Windsor Regional Hospital implemented visitor restrictions for children under the age of 16-years-old due to rising cases.

Those restrictions remain in place at the this time.