Windsor Regional Hospital announced the first baby of 2025 arrived just over an hour past midnight.

Jupiter James Timothy Chase-Evans was born at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

The healthy baby boy weighed at 9 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 22.5 inches long.

This is the third child for parents Marissa Chase and Brandan Evans, who arrived at the hospital at about 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“It felt like it took forever, but dad says it went fast,” said Marissa about her labour, which she says was much shorter than what she endured for her two previous children.

The proud parents were impressed with the staff at WRH’s Family Birthing Unit.

“The nurses are amazing. They’re always amazing here,” said Brandan. “They’re very comforting. They make you laugh and joke during that hard time. They’re wonderful people here.”

The couple says they’re looking forward to introducing Jupiter to his 5-year-old brother and 2-year-old sister when they get home.

“Brother and sister can’t wait,” said Brandan. “It’s going to be great to have everyone at home, all comfortable and happy.”