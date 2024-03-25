The leadership team at the Windsor Police Service is taking shape.

The police services board has announced that Karel DeGraaf has been appointed permanent Deputy Chief of Operational Support.



In October 2023, DeGraaf was named acting deputy chief of operational support for a six-month term to support Deputy Chief Frank Providenti in addressing a series of internal matters.



At that time, it was announced that Deputy Chief Providenti would continue in his role until March 29, 2024 to ensure a seamless transition.



Deputy Chief DeGraaf has been a member of the Windsor Police Service for over 28 years and has served in a variety of areas, including investigations, investigative support, property crimes, Emergency Services Unit, and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad (ROPE).



DeGraaf joins Chief Jason Bellaire, and Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Crowley, on the police leadership team.

