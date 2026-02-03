The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect after a report of a man following a woman and allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Police say on the afternoon of January 31, at approximately 3 p.m., a woman was walking southbound on Dougall Parkway when a man in a pickup truck pulled over and offered her a ride home.

The woman declined, but police say the man continued to follow her, identified himself as a police officer, and displayed what appeared to be a silver police badge.

He continued following the woman onto Howard Avenue and was observed driving in a manner that impeded traffic and prompted other motorists to honk their horns before he eventually drove away.

The suspect is described as a white male with a tanned complexion, approximately 30 years old, with short brown hair and a brown beard. He drove a grey four-door pickup truck and had a small lapdog sitting on the front passenger seat.

The Windsor Police Service reminds the public that police officers will not offer unsolicited rides in unmarked vehicles or identify themselves in this manner.

If you believe someone is impersonating a police officer, take the following precautions:

- Call 911 immediately to report the situation and provide your location.

- Do not engage or confront the individual.

-Move to a safe, populated, and well-lit area.

- Take note of any details you can safely observe, such as vehicle type, license plate, or distinguishing features, and share them with police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.