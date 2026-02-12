It's been a busy couple of days for Windsor police.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has handed out 181 traffic-related tickets over the past two days.

The offences include speeding, cellphone-related violations, driving while suspended, unauthorized use of licence plates, and driving without insurance, as well as other traffic-related infractions.

The police service says driving without insurance penalties start at $5,000 for a first offence.

Additional consequences may include licence suspension, vehicle impoundment, and significantly higher insurance premiums.