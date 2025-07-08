The Windsor Police Service is reminding drivers that they must come to a full stop at a red light or stop sign after officers pulled over multiple vehicles in a short time frame.

Officers with the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped eight drivers in just three hours Monday for failing to come to a complete stop.

A social media post by the service says, "Rolling through a right turn at a red light or stop sign isn't just illegal-it's dangerous."

Constable Bianca Jackson says stopping eight drivers in three hours is a lot.

"In actuality, around the city, I'm sure it happens far, far more than we're able to catch people at these lights," she says. "I'm sure people see this on a regular basis. It's unfortunate because you're supposed to come to a complete stop at every red light. Not only for your safety but for the safety of others."

Jackson says it's important to come to a full stop not just for drivers around you but also pedestrians who may try to cross the street at the last minute.

"We see this happen at many intersections, especially those where the opposite light has an advanced turning green light. People assume that the other ongoing traffic is stopping and I can roll through this red light. That's not the case, and for many people now, they're seeing that hefty, hefty fine," she says.

Drivers could face a variety of charges and some hefty fines for failing to come to a full stop, including:

- Failing to stop at a red light: Fine up to $325 + 3 demerit points

- Failing to stop at a stop sign: Fine up to $110 + 3 demerit points

-Careless driving: Fine up to $490 + 6 demerit points