Windsor Police continue to search for a suspect that is allegedly behind an indecent act.

Police state they are looking for a suspect who committed an indecent act in East Riverside last month - and who is now suspected of committing a second offence at the same location.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation earlier this month after receiving a report that an unknown man committed an indecent act while peering inside the window of a home in the 400 block of Sand Point Court on July 25.

On August 25, officers received a new report of an unknown man lurking in the backyard of the same residence.

Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, short hair, and facial hair. During the second incident, the suspect wore a face covering, black sunglasses, a grey hoodie, light-coloured cargo shorts, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.