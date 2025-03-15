The Windsor Police Service is reminding the public to stay vigilant this weekend, ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.

Festivities will begin and the WPS is making sure everyone plans ahead. Arrange a designated driver, take a cab home, or sleepover when possible. Officers remind to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Increased police presence should be expected on the roads. Traffic will be monitored throughout the weekend, to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time headed into St. Paddy’s Day.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein