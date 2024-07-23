Windsor Police are searching for a pair of suspects following a robbery in Walkerville.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 2100 block of Ottawa Street shortly before 4 p.m. on June 30.



Through investigation, police say they learned two suspects engaged in a violent confrontation with an individual who had been travelling on his bicycle.



The suspects approached the victim and demanded he surrender his bicycle, and when the victim refused to comply, the suspects allegedly used the victim's own walking stick to strike him several times.



The physical altercation continued until the suspects gained control of the victim’s bicycle and left the scene with the bicycle, according to police.



The victim didn't sustain any injuries in relation to the incident.



The first suspect is described as a white man, wearing a grey and black hoodie, black pants, and a baseball hat.



The second suspect is described as a white man who was wearing all black clothing.



Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for possible evidence related to the case.

