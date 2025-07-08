One driver is in hot water after Windsor police clocked a vehicle at 70 km/h above the posted speed limit.

On Monday, officers with the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle for stunt driving in the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Parkway.

Police say the driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The driver's license was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit, where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h, will face stunt driving charges in Ontario.

In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if they go more than 50 km/h above the limit.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000. You could also face up to six months in prison if convicted.