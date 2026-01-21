The Windsor Police Service is launching a new Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit to bring specially trained officers under one roof to address the sensitive nature of these cases.

The Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) officially launched January 5, 2026, and operates within the Special Victims Unit.

CASA will bring six specially trained officers together to deliver what the services calls focused, trauma-informed investigations to ensure these sensitive cases receive the care, attention, and expertise they need.

The officers receive enhanced training in forensic interviewing, major case management, and other specialized areas with the goal of providing a consistent, survivor-centred experience for survivors and families from the first report through to the eventual court proceedings.

Staff Sergeant Richard Sieberer of the Special Victims Unit says they want to ensure when someone reports something of a sensitive nature like child abuse or sexual assault, they're believed, respected and treated with care.

Sieberer says these types of investigations need to focus on trauma, being victim-centred, and trauma responses.

"We want to allow the survivors and the parents to have choice, voice, and control in the process. Avoiding judgement, assumptions and victim-blaming language. That's a big part of the reason for the creation of this unit," he says.

In 2025, the Windsor Police Service investigated 245 child abuse-related incidents and 713 sexual assault-related incidents.

Sieberer says this will help strengthen their ability to protect vulnerable people.

"It's going to allow us, as a Windsor Police Service and investigative unit, to become subject matter experts in this area and then allow us to work closer with our partners in the community to ensure that victims are getting the best care possible," he says.

The unit will also work closely with Crown prosecutors and victim services to support victims throughout the judicial process.

The CASA Unit can be contacted at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903. All reports are handled with sensitivity and confidentiality.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.