Police are investigating a case of shots fired in Windsor's west end.

Shortly before midnight, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, police responded to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located multiple spent shell casings but did not find anyone involved in the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation and believe this was an isolated incident.

People living in that area—particularly those in the vicinity of Partington Avenue at Algonquin Street—are urged to check their surveillance or dashcam footage between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. for video evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.