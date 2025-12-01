A roadside test resulted in a three-day driver's license suspension being issued after a driver went through a Windsor police R.I.D.E. program.

On Friday, November 28, officers with the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a R.I.D.E. program at locations throughout Windsor and Amherstburg.

A total of 174 vehicles were stopped and checked, with officers administering two roadside tests, resulting in the single three-day suspension being issued.

In advance of the R.I.D.E. program, officers issued 51 tickets for various traffic violations, including speeding, distracted driving, and other offences.