The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 46-year-old man out on bail while facing multiple drug trafficking charges for violating the conditions of his court-ordered release.

The man was released on bail in August 2024 with conditions that included a strict curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Following an investigation by members of the Windsor Police Offender Management Unit, officers determined that the man was not complying with the terms of his release.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on June 24, 2025, police located and arrested the man, along with three others, while investigating a break-and-enter at a residence in the 800 block of Pillette Avenue.

The man is now also charged with breaking and entering and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information about individuals who are not complying with their release conditions is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700.

The public can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.