MONTREAL - World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will return to the National Bank Open this summer to defend his Canadian title.

Sinner headlines the field announced by Tennis Canada this morning.



The Italian won his first ATP 1000 title at the event in Toronto last year, defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in the final.



Since then, Sinner has led Italy to a Davis Cup title, clinched his first Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open, and climbed to the top of the world rankings.



Serbia's Novak Djokovic, 24-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2, will also be in the field at Montreal's IGA Stadium.



The 37-year-old Serb has claimed four titles in Canada and will be joined by fellow former champions Daniil Medvedev, Germany's Alexander Zverev, and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.



Other notable names include world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, 21-year-old rising stars Ben Shelton of the United States and Denmark's Holger Rune (No. 15), as well as past finalists Hubert Hurkacz (No. 7) of Poland, Alex de Minaur (No. 9) of Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 11) of Greece.



Also announced today, Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 17) will play his first-round match during the night session on Canada Day at the NBO on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Compatriot Denis Shapovalov (No. 121) of Richmond Hill, Ontario, will play his opening-round match in the day session after obtaining a main-draw wild card.

