World Cup begins as Canada braces for wave of matches, concerts and football fever

The biggest FIFA World Cup in history officially kicks off today, as Canadian host cities prepare for an influx of matches, international fans and cultural events.

In Toronto, buzz is humming as Fan Festival programming, public watch parties and other activations take shape throughout the tournament, alongside final logistical preparations ahead of Canada’s opening match on home soil Friday.

The city hosted a spirited countdown concert Wednesday night featuring Bryan Adams, Wyclef Jean, Nora Fatehi and The Beaches, performing before thousands of cheering fans.

This year’s World Cup is jointly hosted across Canada, the United States and Mexico, with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa set for 3 p.m. ET today in Mexico City.

Friday will mark Canada’s first-ever men’s World Cup match on home soil as the team takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, where Canadian rocker Alanis Morissette will sing Canada’s national anthem, along with performances by Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, William Prince and Sanjoy.

The World Cup runs until July 19, including six games in Toronto and seven games in Vancouver.

Fans from Toronto and around the world descended on Fort York Historical Site and The Bentway for Wednesday’s kickoff concert.

Swiss student Natalia Stastny said she thinks Toronto is the perfect city to host the World Cup.

“There is a lot of culture here, and people come here from all over the world, so that’s very good. Everybody comes from another country, so it’s very multicultural,” she said.

“And the people are so kind. I’m so happy to be here.”

People attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert at the FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey People attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert at the FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey (Arlyn McAdorey)

Throughout the tournament, several artists will play daily FIFA Fan Festivals in both Canadian host cities — Toronto will see artists such as Alessia Cara, Murda Beatz and French Montana, while Vancouver will welcome artists like Mötley Crüe, Broken Social Scene and Kaytranada.

“The World Cup is more than just football. These events bring people together. They let people from different countries just celebrate together,” said Stastny.

The World Cup has drawn its fair share of criticism, with several Torontonians complaining about exorbitant ticket prices, traffic disruptions and public costs.

Toronto brand manager Hassan Javed said he spent about $1,000 on a ticket to June 20’s Germany vs. Ivory Coast game at Toronto Stadium.

“If the prices would have been lower, more people could enjoy the event,” he said.

“It’s a bit pricey for sure, but it’s one of the only times in life you can enjoy a World Cup game live … It was worth it.”

Brampton, Ont., roots artist AHI, who performed at the countdown concert with Wyclef Jean, said we shouldn’t take moments like this for granted.

“When the Raptors won the championship in 2019, the next year the whole world shut down,” he said, referencing the pandemic.

“So we’ve got to take these moments in. We’ve got to appreciate the opportunity. Yes, there’s going to be traffic; yes, there’s going to be a lot of people.

“But it’s people coming together, and that’s what life’s about. It’s beautiful, man.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press