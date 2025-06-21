A workshop is being held in Windsor on Saturday for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Dana Rosamund Teagle is leading the workshop.

Rosamund Teagle is a web and software developer for TG-ID.ca , a free online tool that helps navigate the legal name and gender marker change process in Ontario.

The site offers guidance on required documents, fees, and steps — with a focus on trans inclusion and reducing administrative barriers.

Rosamund Teagle says they've been running ID clinics for teaching trans people how to change their name and gender markers in the province since 2021.

"If I can be a person who's like, hey not only have I been through this myself, I've also helped this huge pile of people go through it as well and I think that gives people short of the confidence they need to tackle that," says Rosamund Teagle.

Rosamund Teagle says they've noticed how meaningful the workshops and website are to people.

"I really believe also very firmly in trans people helping trans people with solving trans problems whenever possible," says Rosamund Teagle.

Rosamund Teagle says it's free to attend the workshop.

"I've heard from the people who have been to these workshops and benefited from my site, that it's meant a lot to them for it to be lead by someone who is also trans themselves," says Rosamund Teagle.

The workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. at Hackforge HQ at 300 Ouellette Ave.

Trans, non-binary, gender-diverse individuals and their allies are invited to connect with Rosamund Teagle and learn about the site plus have conversations about accessibility, identity, and the power of self-determination.

The event will include presentations, a question and answer period and open dialogue.