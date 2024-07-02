A $55,000 fine has been issued to a Windsor company in connection with a workplace injury.

The ministry says a worker was injured while operating a saw on an aluminum extrusion press at Can Art Aluminum Extrusion Canada Inc. on Jutras Drive South in Windsor.

An investigation found Can Art Aluminum Extrusion Canada Inc. failed to ensure the measures and procedures prescribed under the Regulation for Industrial Establishments were carried out at the workplace, contrary to a section of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The fine was issued following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice, and the court also imposed a 25 percent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.

The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

According to the ministry, following the incident, the employer voluntarily enhanced its health and safety systems and implemented additional accident prevention initiatives.