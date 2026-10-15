Workplace death under investigation in Lakeshore

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace death in Lakeshore.

On Sept.18, 2026, the ministry was notified of a workplace incident at Facca Inc, according to a statement from the ministry.

Essex County OPP also confirmed that on Sept. 18 around 3:17 p.m., police attended the scene to assist with a workplace injury, and a man was taken by EMS to hospital.

A ministry inspector attended the workplace as part of the investigation.

On Oct. 8, the ministry was notified that the worker succumbed to their injuries.

As the investigation is ongoing, the ministry said there would be no further details at this time.