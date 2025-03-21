A new report is highlighting the regional advantages, economic impact, and job creation related to the electric vehicle sector in Windsor-Essex and the NextStar Energy plant.

The report from Workforce WindsorEssex-Automobility in Windsor-Essex: Impact of the NextStar Energy Plant-has analyzed the EV sector in the region, the impact of the NextStar Energy plant, slated to begin production later this year, and the challenges and opportunities surrounding this investment for Windsor-Essex.

The report indicates the electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant represents a new era for Windsor-Essex by transforming the region into a hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable innovation.

By leveraging its strategic location, skilled workforce, and collaborative community efforts, Windsor-Essex is poised to lead Canada's transition to a green economy.

Tashlyn Teskey, senior manager of research and innovation at Workforce WindsorEssex, told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that they've found a lot of positive impacts and progress in the community even though production hasn't fully started yet.

"Not only did we have a lot of jobs coming from the construction and setting up some of those operational roles, but we've already started to see a lot of benefit from the spinoff opportunities, including jobs but also the research facilities that are opening up here as well," she says.

Teskey says they've even had some social impacts, including a consistent increase in the population.

"It's bringing a lot of new workers to our region. They say it's going to take some time to find new jobs so that may affect our unemployment rate, but having new workers and new talent should at least sustain the thousands of jobs that are needed for the battery plant, and their supply chain is really a positive for us," she says.

Teskey says they've definitely witnessed some great collaboration when it comes to training needs.

"Between St. Clair College and the University of Windsor, they've had really strong ties with industry lately to create some new programs, for example, the mechatronics degree at the university and the EV drive vehicle technician at St. Clair College. They've been really collaborating in how they can match exactly what the industry needs, and that's what is being taught," she says.

Key findings include:

- NextStar Energy has committed $5 billion in capital expenditures, with an additional $6.2 million secured for its supply chain between 2022 and 2024.

- The plant is expected to create 2,500 direct jobs and 1,960 spin-off jobs, bringing a total of 5,110 new jobs to the region. To date, at least 457 spin-off jobs have been confirmed through companies such as DS Actimo, DongShin Motech Ltd., Bobaek, and Magna International.

- More than $16.5 million in funding has been secured to support workforce training, including programs focused on women in trades, apprenticeships, and training centre investments. Organizations involved include Build a Dream, Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc., and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 773.

- Educational institutions are playing a key role, with four new post-secondary programs introduced, including a degree in Mechatronic Systems Engineering and a certificate in EV Powertrain Systems.

Efforts to attract talent to the EV sector include Manufacturing Day tours and national recruitment campaigns through the EV Careers initiative.