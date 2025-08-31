'Workers Together, Unions Deliver' is the theme of this year's Labour Day parade in Windsor.

The parade is set for Monday, September 1, and will be followed by a celebration in Lanspeary Park off Ottawa Street.

Member of the Windsor and District Labour Council, Leilani Logronio, says as we face economic uncertainty with rising costs, our trade, or the imposition of tariffs, we need labour more than ever.

"When workers stand together, we don't just make Canada strong, we deliver progress for everyone. That's why it's really important to celebrate the strength of the communities through the Labour Day event," she says.

Logronio says when we stand together for fairness and dignity at work, we lift everybody up.

"It's a time to recognize how workers shape cities, support our families, and bring people together to build a better future for all," she says. "That's why we put on this event as a free community event for everyone to enjoy."

The parade will leave the Unifor Local 444 hall on Turner Road at 10 a.m. and move down Seneca Street before travelling down Kildare Road and turning on Ottawa Street and ending up in Lanspeary Park for the Labour Day speeches and festival celebrations.

The free event will include kids' games, face painting, live music, drinks, hot dogs, and ice cream, along with free swimming in the pool at Lanspeary Park.