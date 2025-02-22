Contract ratified at Poirier Electric.

The 35 electricians and apprentices at the Windsor based contractor voted 88% in favour of a new three-year collective agreement according to the Construction Workers Union, CLAC Local 53.

The deal includes wage increases of 13% over the length of the deal.

Among other gains, the union says employer contributions to employees' retirement savings will increase to 10%, and the eligibility period to begin receiving them was reduced.

CLAC says the total package value of the contract represents an increase of 23% over the previous contract.

"After the massive inflationary spike seen throughout the country over the last few years, it was a net positive to get the group up to a fair compensation," says Alex Kuiper, CLAC representative. "The settlement will also help the company draw in competent tradespeople looking to create a career for themselves. This contract is a win for electricians in the Windsor region."