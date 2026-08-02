Workers at Nickleson Machine & Tool ratify new deal

Workers at Nickleson Machine & Tool have overwhelmingly approved a new three-year collective agreement.

Unifor Local 195 posted to social media that the members voted 100 per cent in favour of the deal.

The union represents about 13 workers at Nickleson.

The agreement includes annual wage increases, improvements to vacation pay, enhanced benefits, pension increases, and apprenticeship improvements.

Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the deal comes after a difficult period for the company, which was hit by U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

He says the union and the company agreed to extend the previous collective agreement by one year while the business recovered.

“Since the tariffs have been implemented against Canada with steel and aluminum, all the workplaces with the tool and die and machinery shops has been struggling for a longer period of time, especially last year with Nickleson. We had to extend the collective agreement for one year because the company was struggling.”

Nabbout says conditions have improved enough to negotiate gains for workers.

“They see the company is much better than it used to be. We successfully be able to negotiate those three-year deal and the member understand those challenges and that’s why they supported the deal and I think the deal has nothing but benefits for both sides - the company and the bargain unit employees.”

He says the entire company is like a big family.

“When the union become aware of the financial situation of any workplaces and the challenge they may have, we will always mutually find a way to work things out between the union and the company. And in this case, Nickleson Tool have shared many of this information with us. There is no hidden agenda on both sides.”

Nabbout says Nickleson has been a Windsor manufacturer for decades, supplying parts and tooling to the automotive sector.

Nickleson is located on Windsor Avenue off of Hanna Street.