Workers at Gordie Howe International Bridge join Unifor

New members for Unifor Local 195.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says more than 50 workers at the Gordie Howe International Bridge have recently joined the union.

“We already met with our members on three shifts, and we elected their bargaining team, and we are hoping that the company really respects the wishes of our members,” says Nabbout.

He says the union represents mostly all bridge workers below the management ranking.

“From the toll collector, their supervisors, people working and analyzing data, and people who are monitoring the bridge,” he says.

Gordie Howe International Bridge A vehicle exits to toll booth before crossing the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on the first day open to vehicles, Monday, July 27, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer) (Dax Melmer/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Nabbout says the union is excited to secure the first collective agreement for the workers.

“We already have sent to the notice to bargain to the employer, and because this is all new and federal jurisdiction, we need to put things together, and we’ll go from there,” says Nabbout.

He says the membership will grow as hiring continues at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Nabbout says the union also represents workers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.