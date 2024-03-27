Work is now underway on the LaSalle Landing Skate Trail.

The skate trail and a water feature would be located right near the Event Centre at 970 Front Rd., within the nearly $50-million LaSalle Landing waterfront project.

The waterfront space brings together the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one 60-acre site along the Detroit River at Front Road.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says the public will see consistent movement at the site most of the year..

"It's going to be a lot of work to get it completed on time, obviously want to open it this winter to take advantage of one of the features, the skate trail," she says.

Meloche says they've notified neighbours of work going on.

"We've notified family members who've had memorial pieces there, whether it be trees or rocks, to let them know we'll be relocating and creating part of that new butterfly memorial garden that will be going in there. So things will be moved around. Lots of movement happening down there," she says.

Meloche says while there were comments against the project after the tender for the work was approved, they haven't received many more since then..

"A lot of residents are coming forward in favour of the project, letting us know they're excited about what's coming to Front Road, they're really excited about all the new additions to LaSalle Landing, and hopefully the new businesses that will bring in," she says.

The town has $9-million budgeted for the trail portion of the project which includes a real ice plant.

The Rotary Club of LaSalle-Centennial is going to sponsor the water feature.

The skate trail is expected to be completed and open to the public by December 2024.

With files from Rob Hindi