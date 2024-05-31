A significant face lift coming to Lacasse Park in Tecumseh.

On Tuesday night, town council approved the award of tender for the Lacasse Park Parking and Trail Improvement Project to Piera Con Enterprises.



The total cost of the project is $1,068,049.50.



Project features will include concrete pads for bleachers, fence repairs, landscaping, a pathway network, parking additions and resurfacing, a new pavilion, and additional signage.



Additional funding of $30,000 was requested and funded through the Infrastructure Reserve as well.



A special meeting of council was held back in January where the Community & Recreation Services Department first presented improvement plans to restore and construct several park elements as part of the general refresh and improvements of Lacasse Park that leverage the reconstructed Bert Lacasse Baseball Park and improve pedestrian safety.



Mayor Gary McNamara says people will certainly be able to tell the difference when the work is done.



"That one I would say is a complete rebuild. With the brand new grand stands, dressing rooms, concession stands and plaza. The whole field itself has been rebuilt," he said.



McNamara says a lot of different aspects are included in the project.



"New drainage put in and there's going to be a lot more landscaping. And then all of the parking lots are going to be redone, and hopefully keep out fingers crossed that mother nature is going to be kind to us."



He says there's been a bit too much rain lately, but they're still on track to have the work done by the time some important summer events take place.

"To be ready for the national championships that are coming in August. I know our Tecumseh Thunder, all of them, from the midgets up to the senior team are just itching to get on that field and start playing baseball," McNamara said.



Officials say all the work planned should commence immediately, and be completed by early July.

